Ground-breaking abortion law passes

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 20:16

Ground-breaking law has passed that will decriminalise abortion and ensure women and pregnant people seeking abortions have compassionate healthcare.

"At long last, we have brought abortions into the 21st century", Green MP Jan Logie said today.

"All around New Zealand, women and their families will have the freedom to make the right decision for themselves about having a child.

"In 2014 the Green Party was the first party to have a policy to decriminalise abortion care in New Zealand. It’s a great day to see this finally happen.

"Our previous abortion law was 40 years old, and didn’t reflect current medical science or best practice. It treated pregnant people in our communities as untrustworthy and unable to make their own decisions, and created serious barriers to healthcare.

"Now, if they do decide to seek an abortion, it will be able to be timely and compassionate. No longer will they have to jump through unnecessary hurdles.

"I extend huge congratulations to New Zealanders who have campaigned for decades for this moment. Without them this law would not have been possible.

"I am proud that no matter your postcode or paycheque, you’ll soon be able to access safe abortion care. With this law, DHBs across New Zealand will be required to provide abortion services, and women can self-refer for a medical abortion.

"Supporting reproductive freedom is a fundamental part of our Green values. Everyone should have a genuine choice about whether to be or stay pregnant without fear of poverty, discrimination or violence. Everyone should have access to the healthcare and social support they need to live a good life. Today we have made that a reality."