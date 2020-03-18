'Associate Minister fails to consider expert evidence about Hagley Park Oval'

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 16:00

Today, the Christchurch Civic Trust appeared before the Regulations Review Committee at Parliament regarding its complaint about the Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration’s decision to approve the Hagley Park proposal by Regenerate Christchurch and the Canterbury Cricket Trust. The proposal sought to amend the Christchurch District Plan to allow for the installation of six permanent lighting towers for Hagley Oval.

Chair of the Christchurch Civic Trust, Professor Chris Kissling, said "The Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Hon Poto Williams, did not properly consider all expert evidence in front of her when she made the decision to approve the proposal, including the evidence from award-winning landscape architect, Ms Diane Lucas".

Professor Kissling said "The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, and the Canterbury Cricket Trust, have made submissions to the Regulations Review Committee saying that the Minister had not received any "contrary expert evidence…outlining inconsistency with the Hagley Park Management Plan as part of the public written comment process." This is plainly wrong. Ms Diane Lucas provided an expert assessment of the proposal and clearly stated that it would have a wide range of adverse effects and would not be appropriate when considering statutory provisions including the Hagley Park Management Plan. The Minister should take this decision again with that evidence in mind as it is clearly relevant."

Professor Kissling was accompanied at the oral hearing by Civic Trust Board member, Anne Dingwall, and the Civic Trust’s legal counsel, Mai Chen, Managing Partner of Chen Palmer. Mrs Dingwall told the Review Committee that Cantabrians felt misled and betrayed by the Minister’s actions. Mrs Dingwall said, "there was no argument that the Minister’s decision was unusual and unexpected when Cantabrians had been told repeatedly that the Minister’s powers to suspend, amend or revoke the Christchurch District Plan could not affect Hagley Park".

Professor Kissling said "Going to the Regulations Review Committee was the only option for us to seek the Committee’s recommendation to refer the notice back to Parliament, and disallow the decision. We want a win-win situation - to retain and preserve Hagley Park’s iconic, botanical landscape and to enable Christchurch to host international and domestic cricket fixtures. That is why we support other options available, such as installing floodlights which are able to be retracted".

The Trust has made the complaint to the Regulations Review Committee in the hope that the Committee will bring the Minister’s decision (contained in a legislative instrument) to the attention of the House and that the House will disallow it, thereby upholding the promises that were made to Cantabrians that their sacred Hagley Park would be protected.