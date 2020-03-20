Interim changes to citizenship ceremonies

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 16:57

The Department of Internal Affairs is advising councils to suspend all future citizenship ceremonies until further notice.

Jeff Montgomery, General Manager Services and Access, says this is an unfortunate but necessary precaution against COVID-19.

"Our priority it to ensure the health and wellbeing of the public. With over 6,500 people due to become citizens in the coming months and attending public ceremonies, there’s little opportunity for people to keep at safe distances from each other.

"Citizenship ceremonies are managed by local councils and we have been in touch with them this week. Most have already cancelled upcoming ceremonies.

"We realise that the ceremony is a highlight for many new Kiwis, but we want to play our part in keeping people safe."

A handful of councils are going ahead with ceremonies that are already planned. The Department advises people who aren’t sure if their ceremony will proceed to contact their local council. Those already approved for citizenship will be sent their citizenship certificates. Further information is available at citizenship.govt.nz Adults and groups of adults who would like to apply for citizenship can now do it online: citizenship.govt.nz