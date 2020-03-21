Tomorrow on Newshub Nation's live special: Sunday 10am

Saturday, 21 March, 2020 - 18:35

Recently returned from the World Health Organization, former Prime Minister and former UNDP Administrator Helen Clark offers a global perspective on Covid-19.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff on how his council would oversee a lock down in New Zealand’s biggest city.

The Hui’s Mihingarangi Forbes on the Government’s support for MÄori during the pandemic.

A high school principal on what’s happening at the grass roots in schools, and how to prepare students if schools are shut down.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub on what Covid-19 could mean for mortgages, rents, incomes and household finances.

We ask ProCare Clinical Psychologist Dr Ainsleigh Cribb-Su'a about how to stay mentally healthy, and care for relationships, during periods of isolation

And Nanotechnologist and science communicator Michelle Dickinson on the science behind the new rules.

Plus, we are joined by our political panel: PR Consultant Ben Thomas in Auckland and Sunday Star-Times Editor Tracy Watkins in Wellington.

Newshub Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday. Proudly brought to you by New Zealand on Air’s Platinum Fund.