Support announced for Maori communities and businesses

|
[ login or create an account ]
Associate Health and WhÄnau Ora Minister Peeni Henare has today announced the Government’s plan to support MÄori communities and businesses in the face of COVID-19.
"Our Government’s $12.1 billion economic package will help many MÄori whÄnau, workers and businesses, whether it’s through wage subsidies, income support and worker redeployment, or the $500 million fund to strengthen our fight against COVID-19, and ensure health services are there for those who need them the most," Peeni Henare said.
"But as MÄori Ministers we know there are specific challenges for MÄori that require a specific response.
"We know that we need to help our people and provide targeted support to MÄori businesses and help our vulnerable MÄori communities.
"MÄori Ministers have been developing a range of responses, and today we are announcing a further package that takes a whole of government approach to providing health, social and economic support tailored to meet the specific needs of MÄori," Peeni Henare said.
WhÄnau MÄori Community and MÄrae package
"The welfare of our whanau is at the heart of our response to COVID-19 and we will reprioritising $10 million from the MÄori Development vote to support this community outreach," MÄori Development Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta said.
The steps taken by Te Puni Kokiri include:
- a refocus of TPK Regional Hubs to support whÄnau, hapu and iwi.
- partnering with whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and communities to give them the tools and resources they need to support a targeted response.
- providing infrastructure and technology support to our communities.
- supporting MÄori health providers to enable their clinical expertise to reach whÄnau MÄori and communities and assist in assessing the psychosocial needs within the community and co-ordinate with necessary tikanga related support.
MÄori Health and WhÄnau Ora response
Peeni Henare says $30 million will be targeted directly to MÄori Health services.
"To protect our people, especially our kaumÄtua and kuia, we can’t solely rely on them engaging with the health system, but instead we must engage with our people, in their neighbourhoods, communities and homes.
"That is why we are providing targeted funding to those that know how to serve our people best: Our MÄori health providers, our WhÄnau Ora agencies and iwi.
"We are also redirecting an extra $15 million to WhÄnau Ora commissioning agencies. They can reach into our communities and help our most vulnerable whÄnau" Peeni Henare said.
The MÄori Health funding includes:
- Provide financial support for MÄori provider networks to enable them to meet increased demand;
- Support backfilling and additional workforce capacity arrangements for MÄori providers;
- Develop guidelines to help MÄori prepare for self-isolation, particularly when self-isolating as part of a large family group;
- Provide financial support for whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and MÄori communities - payment for prescriptions, health services etc;
- Kuia and koroua support - in-home care continuity to keep kaumatua healthy and well (e.g. food parcels, resources, medications);
- Ensuring actions are supported by tailored MÄori communications through appropriate and trusted channels expanding reach and coverage of communications;
- Build-in to the telehealth service a call-back mechanism to ensure all MÄori whÄnau, hapÅ«, and iwi are receiving timely health advice;
- Provide funding for MÄori-led, MÄori-specific vaccination programme to address equity issues, including a targeted health promotion campaign;
- Support the workforce of Whanau Ora Commissioning Agencies to respond to the increase demand as a result of COVID-19;
- Activate and establish Community Based Assessment Centres in MÄori communities.
Supporting MÄori Businesses and engaging with MÄori
Minister of Tourism and MÄori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti, Kelvin Davis says NZ MÄori Tourism and the Federation of MÄori Authorities are now working in partnership to provide support and guidance to struggling MÄori businesses nationwide.
"Together an extra $1 million of funding will enable a needs assessment for MÄori businesses, and following this a MÄori business response plan will be produced and implemented," Kelvin Davis said.
"Our team are already responding and assisting MÄori businesses nationwide.
"This extra funding boost will give them more resource to help more people," Kelvin Davis said.
Kelvin Davis says funding of $470,000 has also been reprioritised to Te Arawhiti to engage and work with iwi on their COVID-19 pandemic response plans.
"It’s great to see iwi around Aotearoa stepping up to support their communities with their own local pandemic response plans," Kelvin Davis said.
"We’ve now enabled Te Arawhiti to utilise its engagement expertise to work with MÄori on these plans.
"Together, our Government and iwi can help whÄnau protect their loved ones from the impacts of COVID-19," Kelvin Davis said.
Redeploying our rangatahi
Employment Minister Willie Jackson says the Government’s employment and skills programme for young people, He Poutama Rangatahi, is well-placed to assist with the MÄori response effort.
"Our programmes are run in four regions with high MÄori populations and where we have some of our most disadvantaged communities," Willie Jackson said.
"I have asked officials to vary the contracts for these programmes, to enable over 2000 young people to work alongside MÄori health providers and WhÄnau Ora Navigators, to deliver important community and health services to MÄori, particularly our kuia, kaumatua and those already isolated," Willie Jackson said.
Peeni Henare says this tailored package will provide the additional help needed to support MÄori communities and businesses through COVID-19.
"My MÄori ministerial colleagues and I know we must act now to protect our people, particularly our kaumÄtua and those who already have significant health issues," Peeni Henare said.
"Times like these can be incredibly stressful so it’s important that we make manaakitanga and kÅtahitanga the centre of our response.
"NÄu te rourou, nÄku te rourou, ka ora ai te iwi - through collective contribution our communities can stay safe and healthy," Peeni Henare said.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice