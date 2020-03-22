Support announced for Maori communities and businesses

Sunday, 22 March, 2020 - 09:38

Associate Health and WhÄnau Ora Minister Peeni Henare has today announced the Government’s plan to support MÄori communities and businesses in the face of COVID-19.

"Our Government’s $12.1 billion economic package will help many MÄori whÄnau, workers and businesses, whether it’s through wage subsidies, income support and worker redeployment, or the $500 million fund to strengthen our fight against COVID-19, and ensure health services are there for those who need them the most," Peeni Henare said.

"But as MÄori Ministers we know there are specific challenges for MÄori that require a specific response.

"We know that we need to help our people and provide targeted support to MÄori businesses and help our vulnerable MÄori communities.

"MÄori Ministers have been developing a range of responses, and today we are announcing a further package that takes a whole of government approach to providing health, social and economic support tailored to meet the specific needs of MÄori," Peeni Henare said.

WhÄnau MÄori Community and MÄrae package

"The welfare of our whanau is at the heart of our response to COVID-19 and we will reprioritising $10 million from the MÄori Development vote to support this community outreach," MÄori Development Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta said.

The steps taken by Te Puni Kokiri include:

- a refocus of TPK Regional Hubs to support whÄnau, hapu and iwi.

- partnering with whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and communities to give them the tools and resources they need to support a targeted response.

- providing infrastructure and technology support to our communities.

- supporting MÄori health providers to enable their clinical expertise to reach whÄnau MÄori and communities and assist in assessing the psychosocial needs within the community and co-ordinate with necessary tikanga related support.

MÄori Health and WhÄnau Ora response

Peeni Henare says $30 million will be targeted directly to MÄori Health services.

"To protect our people, especially our kaumÄtua and kuia, we can’t solely rely on them engaging with the health system, but instead we must engage with our people, in their neighbourhoods, communities and homes.

"That is why we are providing targeted funding to those that know how to serve our people best: Our MÄori health providers, our WhÄnau Ora agencies and iwi.

"We are also redirecting an extra $15 million to WhÄnau Ora commissioning agencies. They can reach into our communities and help our most vulnerable whÄnau" Peeni Henare said.

The MÄori Health funding includes:

- Provide financial support for MÄori provider networks to enable them to meet increased demand;

- Support backfilling and additional workforce capacity arrangements for MÄori providers;

- Develop guidelines to help MÄori prepare for self-isolation, particularly when self-isolating as part of a large family group;

- Provide financial support for whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and MÄori communities - payment for prescriptions, health services etc;

- Kuia and koroua support - in-home care continuity to keep kaumatua healthy and well (e.g. food parcels, resources, medications);

- Ensuring actions are supported by tailored MÄori communications through appropriate and trusted channels expanding reach and coverage of communications;

- Build-in to the telehealth service a call-back mechanism to ensure all MÄori whÄnau, hapÅ«, and iwi are receiving timely health advice;

- Provide funding for MÄori-led, MÄori-specific vaccination programme to address equity issues, including a targeted health promotion campaign;

- Support the workforce of Whanau Ora Commissioning Agencies to respond to the increase demand as a result of COVID-19;

- Activate and establish Community Based Assessment Centres in MÄori communities.

Supporting MÄori Businesses and engaging with MÄori

Minister of Tourism and MÄori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti, Kelvin Davis says NZ MÄori Tourism and the Federation of MÄori Authorities are now working in partnership to provide support and guidance to struggling MÄori businesses nationwide.

"Together an extra $1 million of funding will enable a needs assessment for MÄori businesses, and following this a MÄori business response plan will be produced and implemented," Kelvin Davis said.

"Our team are already responding and assisting MÄori businesses nationwide.

"This extra funding boost will give them more resource to help more people," Kelvin Davis said.

Kelvin Davis says funding of $470,000 has also been reprioritised to Te Arawhiti to engage and work with iwi on their COVID-19 pandemic response plans.

"It’s great to see iwi around Aotearoa stepping up to support their communities with their own local pandemic response plans," Kelvin Davis said.

"We’ve now enabled Te Arawhiti to utilise its engagement expertise to work with MÄori on these plans.

"Together, our Government and iwi can help whÄnau protect their loved ones from the impacts of COVID-19," Kelvin Davis said.

Redeploying our rangatahi

Employment Minister Willie Jackson says the Government’s employment and skills programme for young people, He Poutama Rangatahi, is well-placed to assist with the MÄori response effort.

"Our programmes are run in four regions with high MÄori populations and where we have some of our most disadvantaged communities," Willie Jackson said.

"I have asked officials to vary the contracts for these programmes, to enable over 2000 young people to work alongside MÄori health providers and WhÄnau Ora Navigators, to deliver important community and health services to MÄori, particularly our kuia, kaumatua and those already isolated," Willie Jackson said.

Peeni Henare says this tailored package will provide the additional help needed to support MÄori communities and businesses through COVID-19.

"My MÄori ministerial colleagues and I know we must act now to protect our people, particularly our kaumÄtua and those who already have significant health issues," Peeni Henare said.

"Times like these can be incredibly stressful so it’s important that we make manaakitanga and kÅtahitanga the centre of our response.

"NÄu te rourou, nÄku te rourou, ka ora ai te iwi - through collective contribution our communities can stay safe and healthy," Peeni Henare said.