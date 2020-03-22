Support package for whanau 'a good start'

Sunday, 22 March, 2020 - 14:04

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait says the just released targeted financial package for MÄori is a good start and looks forward to the government releasing more funding and support to vulnerable communities.

Today the government announced a range of initiatives for MÄori - including $15 million to the 3 Commissioning Agencies to inject mechanisms and care packages directly into the poorest communities.

"I tautoko our MÄori Ministers who have come together to acknowledge and put together a package for MÄori," Raukawa-Tait, chair of the WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency, said.

She said new funding will be targeted by accredited WhÄnau Ora providers to whÄnau within their communities. The collective is the only support network - including government agencies - who have the ability to provide immediate support and relief for whÄnau. Raukawa-Tait said WOCA was left to initiate hygiene and sanitation packs for families, where cleaning products were considered a luxury. The first 10,000 will be dispatched this week with the remaining 20,000 distributed over the next fortnight.

"Our providers know their communities and whÄnau who will need these packs and they will receive them over the next few weeks," Raukawa-Tait said.

She also acknowledged that MÄori generally did not engage with the health system with many living in isolated rural communities.

The government will provide funding for MÄori-led, MÄori-specific vaccination programmes to address equity issues, including a targeted health promotion campaign and to support the workforce of WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agencies to respond to the increase demand as a result of Covid-19.

"The health packages designed for clinics don’t serve the majority of our people," Raukawa-Tait said.

"It is timely that we finally get funded to support initiatives by MÄori to MÄori for MÄori."