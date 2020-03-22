Support package for whanau 'a good start'

|
Merepeka Raukawa-Tait says the just released targeted financial package for MÄori is a good start and looks forward to the government releasing more funding and support to vulnerable communities.
Today the government announced a range of initiatives for MÄori - including $15 million to the 3 Commissioning Agencies to inject mechanisms and care packages directly into the poorest communities.
"I tautoko our MÄori Ministers who have come together to acknowledge and put together a package for MÄori," Raukawa-Tait, chair of the WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency, said.
She said new funding will be targeted by accredited WhÄnau Ora providers to whÄnau within their communities. The collective is the only support network - including government agencies - who have the ability to provide immediate support and relief for whÄnau. Raukawa-Tait said WOCA was left to initiate hygiene and sanitation packs for families, where cleaning products were considered a luxury. The first 10,000 will be dispatched this week with the remaining 20,000 distributed over the next fortnight.
"Our providers know their communities and whÄnau who will need these packs and they will receive them over the next few weeks," Raukawa-Tait said.
She also acknowledged that MÄori generally did not engage with the health system with many living in isolated rural communities.
The government will provide funding for MÄori-led, MÄori-specific vaccination programmes to address equity issues, including a targeted health promotion campaign and to support the workforce of WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agencies to respond to the increase demand as a result of Covid-19.
"The health packages designed for clinics don’t serve the majority of our people," Raukawa-Tait said.
"It is timely that we finally get funded to support initiatives by MÄori to MÄori for MÄori."
