Former Rugby CEO David Moffett joins NZ Outdoors Party

Sunday, 22 March, 2020 - 23:38

The NZ Outdoors Party welcomes former Rugby CEO David Moffett and early childhood teacher Jenny Brown to its Board.

"We are delighted that David Moffett, has joined us as our new Executive Director" says Party President Alan Simmons. "David has a wealth of expertise in leading and transforming organisations in New Zealand, UK and Australia. His expertise will be invaluable as we transition from a small party to a serious contender for the coming elections. "

"Jenny Brown, a early childhood education teacher from Gisborne, is our other new board member. Jenny also bring a wealth of expertise and perspectives, as a mother of two, well connected through her husband Darin with tangata whenua, and having lived in China and Australia."

The appointment of these new Board members signifies an evolution of the NZ Outdoors Party as it gears up to be a significant player in the 2020 elections.

"When it became apparent that the Real NZ Party was not going to reach the 500 member threshold

to form a party, it engaged in discussions with the NZ Outdoors Party. It quickly became evident that they are a great bunch of people with almost identical aspirations to ours." David Moffett said. "The clincher was their willingness to embrace our Real Policies and Real People with Real Solutions delivering Real Results, approach to politics.

We live in times of real turmoil and I believe my skills can be utilised to map a calm, disciplined and innovative approach to the 2020 election, possibly the most important in our history."

The NZ Outdoors Party yesterday was forced to use virtual technology and hard-wired broadband for its AGM due to government-imposed restrictions on public meetings as a result of the current coronavirus measures. Co-leader Sue Grey says it’s a tribute to the NZ Outdoors Party Board, party members and candidates that the AGM and a very stimulating and constructive meeting was able to go ahead.

It’s also a great reminder that when the going gets tough, the Outdoors Party is just warming up.