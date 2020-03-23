National puts campaign on hold - Simon Bridges

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 12:46

National Party Leader Simon Bridges has asked all MPs and candidates to put campaigning on hold.

"This morning I have asked all of our MPs to suspend any form of campaigning.

"Our MPs and candidates will still be in their communities offering help and advice to their constituents, giving out important information and advocating for them.

"I have offered the Prime Minister my full support during this crisis, providing they move expeditiously enough. We will work in a supportive and constructive way in the interests of New Zealanders.

"I have also offered the Government the services of our MPs and staff to assist where we can.

"We want to do all we can to protect the lives and livelihoods of New Zealanders.

"In the past 24 hours I have been inundated with calls from doctors, health professionals, scientists and teachers all wanting the level to be raised.

"I believe the country needs to move to Level 4 on the Covid-19 alert system and I have expressed this to Jacinda Ardern.

"We won’t regret moving quickly to stop this virus spreading. We may have regrets if we don’t.

"We will support the Government where we can. But we won’t always agree and we will continue to let the Government know when we don’t.

"The Opposition will continue to play an important role to ensure the best decisions are being made in the interests of all New Zealanders. We won’t be campaigning for the foreseeable future, however."