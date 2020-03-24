Netanyahu’s race hatred must not be allowed to condemn Palestinians to death - Minto

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 - 09:46

We understand you are all heavily involved in reporting on the Covid 19 impact on New Zealand. No problem with that.

When you do have the chance however, you have a duty to look at the situation in Gaza where New Zealand and other countries have a moral responsibility to act in the face of a looming human catastrophe.

The prospect of coronavirus ripping through the two million people crammed in an intensely overcrowded area where 97% of the water is undrinkable and medical facilities are primitive at best is a recipe for a human catastrophe.

The United Nations is warning of frightening consequences of coronavirus taking hold in Gaza.

Under International law Israel is responsible for the health services in GAZA but the Israeli government will not act without intense international pressure.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Palestinians are "an existential threat" to Israel and that "the only way to treat Palestinians is to beat them up, not once but repeatedly, beat them up until its unbearable"

Netanyahu’s race hatred must not be allowed to condemn tens of thousands of Palestinians to death.

We can suggest medical personnel in Gaza who can speak directly with New Zealand media. Please call.

In the meantime many prominent New Zealanders are calling on the government to act. The "combined organisations" letter and some key signatories can be read here.

Signatories so far include:

Cardinal John Dew

Catholic Archbishop of Wellington

Philip Richardson

Bishop, Diocese of Waikato and Taranaki

Archbishop and Primate

Anglican Church of Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia

Jennifer Ward-Lealand

President Equity New Zealand

New Zealander of the Year 2020

Jeremy Rose, Marilyn Garson and Fred Albert

Members of Sh'ma Koleinu - Alternative Jewish Voices

(Marilyn worked in Gaza 2011 to 2015)

Anjum Rahman

Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand

Julie Webb-Pullman

(Julie is a Kiwi who has lived and worked in Gaza since 2011)

Mike Treen

National Director Unite Union

Convenor Global Peace and Justice Aotearoa

Syd Keepa

Maori Vice-President of the Council of Trade Unions

Kevin McBride

Pax Christie