COVID-19 updates

Thursday, 26 March, 2020 - 16:50

The Prime Minister is holding daily press conferences to update New Zealanders on the Government's response to COVID-19. Links to videos and transcripts of these updates below. These transcripts also include All of Government press conferences led by Director Ministry of Health's Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

25 March: Live update from the Prime Minister: No Beehive livestream, transcript below

24 March: Live update from the Prime Minister

23 March: Post-Cabinet press conference

21 March: Live update from the Prime Minister

19 March: Live update from the Prime Minister

16 March: Post-Cabinet press conference