COVID-19 updates

The Prime Minister is holding daily press conferences to update New Zealanders on the Government's response to COVID-19. Links to videos and transcripts of these updates below. These transcripts also include All of Government press conferences led by Director Ministry of Health's Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.
25 March: Live update from the Prime Minister: No Beehive livestream, transcript below
24 March: Live update from the Prime Minister
23 March: Post-Cabinet press conference
21 March: Live update from the Prime Minister
19 March: Live update from the Prime Minister
16 March: Post-Cabinet press conference
