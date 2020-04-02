Catch up with the latest research from the Parliamentary Library

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 14:00

The New Zealand Parliamentary Library publishes research papers on a wide range of topics, and has recently updated two papers to include new developments. Research papers are written for members of Parliament but can be used by anyone.

Read library research papers 2018- present

Read library research papers pre-2018

Youth Gangs in New Zealand

The Youth Gangs in New Zealand research paper has been updated to include initiatives and developments that have occurred since its publication in 2009. This paper traces the history, culture and responses to youth gangs here in New Zealand.

Assisted dying in New Zealand and 2019 developments

First published in December 2018, Assisted dying in New Zealand and 2019 developments has been updated to include the passing of the End Of Life Choice Bill in 2019.

New Zealand, along with many other countries, has examined the complex issue of assisted dying. This paper examines how New Zealand’s Parliament has responded to the issue. It briefly considers case law and relevant recent professional and public opinion.

