Hunting banned under new government order

Saturday, 4 April, 2020 - 16:28

A new Government Order has effectively banned hunting until Alert Level 4 is lifted, says The Game Animal Council.

"The Game Animal Council, NZDA, Police and other agencies have given consistent guidance that hunting, like many other recreational activities, should not be undertaken during the level 4 lockdown.

That guidance has now been reinforced by a Government Order effective from 6pm 3 April, which makes clear that you cannot leave your residence for the purpose of hunting, fishing, tramping, swimming, boating or any activity that could require search and rescue.

"Please don’t be in any doubt that this is enforceable," says Game Animal Council General Manager Tim Gale. "Under this Order the Police have the power to do anything reasonably necessary to enforce compliance, including using the power of arrest."

The Order can be found at https://covid19.govt.nz/assets/resources/Legislation-and-key-documents/COVID-19-Section-701f-Notice-to-all-persons-in-New-Zealand-3-April-2020-v2.PDF

"We know that the vast majority of hunters have willingly complied with the guidance so far and while it is deeply frustrating to stay at home during the roar, they are doing their bit to help eliminate COVID-19 in New Zealand."

"For those people that have been selfishly flouting the rules, this should be a wake-up call. It is time to do the right thing and stay at home."

Please keep up-to-date with all the rules and guidance around COVID-19 at https://covid19.govt.nz/.