Petition of Zoe Kristensen - Declare the day isolation ends Essential Workers Day

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 17:32

That the House of Representatives urge the Government to declare the day the Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown measures end to be Essential Workers Day, and to recognise that day as a new public holiday.

This epidemic is like nothing the world has seen in living memory terms of its scope and devastation. In a very real sense, this is our generation’s Great War. I believe that much how our veterans were honoured with ANZAC Day on their return, and those lost in war were also remembered in this way, our essential workers (healthcare, police, etc) deserve the same honour following the resolution of the current crisis. This would also let us honour and remember those who died of COVID-19 worldwide.