Government education package finds support with PPTA

Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 - 16:17

Secondary teachers across the country are pleased to have the government’s support as they prepare for distance learning in term 2.

PPTA president Jack Boyle says, "One of the concerns for many teachers has been the inequity that exists between students with good internet access and devices and those without, so it is great to hear that every student will have access to at least one mode of learning while schools are not physically open."

"This is the first time that New Zealand has attempted to deliver the full curriculum to all its learners remotely and at short notice. That is no small feat. Everyone - students, whÄnau, teachers and school leaders alike - is going to be learning as they go and adapting as best they can."

"Of course, a key part of any successful distance learning is the values of connection and care, and we know teachers and kids will be pleased to reconnect next week," Jack Boyle says.