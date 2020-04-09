Horowhenua Council votes on the future of the hydroslide

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 10:03

The Levin Aquatic Centre’s hydroslide has been out of action for the past year and yesterday Horowhenua District Councillors decided it will be fixed.

The decision was made at the council meeting held via audiovisual link, where councillors discussed the future of the nearly 20-year-old slide.

Three options were presented, these being:

Option 1: Do nothing and remove the slide

Option 2: Repair the existing stairwell

Option 3: Replace the stairwell with a composite product

Council approved $370,000 + GST to repair the existing stairwell, which is estimated to cost each household in the district an additional $0.77 per annum.

Recent engineer reports found the handrails, floor plates and stairs need to be replaced and that parts of the stairwell are rusting and need to be stripped and recoated.

Council’s Community Facilities and Events Manager Brent Harvey said the atmospheric conditions in the main pool area are aggressive.

"The area where the hydroslide is has high humidity, higher ambient temperature, poor ventilation and a high concentration of corrosion-inducing anions" he said.

The hydroslide was opened in 2001, with the last major works being completed in 2008 and some minor work undertaken in 2015.

Council also made a resolution that Council, through its social procurement strategy, seek to engage with local suppliers to carry out this work once the COVID-19 crisis allows.

Councillor Wayne Bishop said it was part of Council’s responsibilities to support our local industries.

"Going forward we are going to be challenged to be a key part of rebooting the economy locally" he said.

The next steps will be to prepare the project plan ahead of engaging with local suppliers.