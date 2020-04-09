New Conservative leader to contest Waimakariri Electorate

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 17:10

New Conservative Leader Leighton Baker has lived in and around the Waimakariri district since 1992 and is revelling in the opportunity to represent the electorate in Parliament after the 2020 general election.

"Waimakariri is a diverse district with a strong rural community as well as several distinct urban areas and a large retired population. Many of these people believe in the value of the family, reward for hard work, and the importance of democracy which are core conservative values," says Leighton.

They are looking for a representative that understands the variety of challenges facing small business owners, farmers and commuters in the area, from water access to by-passes and free flowing transport corridors, and Leighton has experience in this area around those issues.

Having experience from owning his own businesses to tutoring at risk youth, Leighton has been fully involved in the community through snowstorms, earthquakes, droughts and failing bridges, and it is that local experience and commitment which will be hugely valuable to the community in Parliament.

New Conservative is a party that recognises the importance of family, the freedom democracy brings if it is honoured, the benefits of the agricultural sector, being rewarded for effort, and how important true justice is in a healthy society. We encourage voters to view our solution focussed practical policies on our website www.newconservative.org.nz