National backs RSA’s Stand At Dawn

Monday, 13 April, 2020 - 09:00

Despite the country being in lockdown and official Anzac Day services cancelled, New Zealanders can still commemorate Anzac Day from their homes by Standing at Dawn, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

"Anzac Day is a day when all New Zealanders come together to commemorate the sacrifices New Zealanders before us gave for our safety and security and to honour all returned servicemen and women.

"It’s a disappointment for so many that dawn services across the country have been cancelled. But just as those men and women before us left their homes to fight for our safety, right now we all have to stay at home to fight Covid-19.

"The RSA has proposed a different way all New Zealanders can commemorate this important day this year, while sticking to the lockdown rules, and National wants to get behind this too by Standing at Dawn.

"Instead of getting up at dawn and attending a service, all New Zealanders can go down to their gates and stand and observe one minute’s silence at 6am. I encourage all New Zealanders to get behind this idea if they can still abide by the lockdown rules.

"There will be some instances where it may not be possible to go down to your front gate, for example if you live in an apartment and are unable maintain physical distancing. In those cases it is more appropriate to observe the one minute’s silence from your balcony or remain indoors and observe the one minutes silence from your home.

"National sees this is as a practical way to continue to commemorate Anzac Day despite being in lockdown, so long as Kiwis observe physical distancing rules.

"It’s just one way as a country we can show how united and strong we are, despite the current circumstances."