Maori Party Pou support new leadership team

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 12:37

MaÌori Party founders Dame Tariana Turia and Dr Sir Pita Sharples are excited by the John Tamihere- Debbie Ngarewa-Packer leadership team.

The pair were confirmed at a Special General Meeting of the MaÌori Party National Executive.

Dame Tariana said she was confident this new leadership would return the MaÌori Party to Parliament.

"The hopes of our people sit on the shoulders of Debbie and John and I am delighted they have been appointed the new co-leaders," Dame Tariana said.

"When our people face so much uncertainty, like we do now, we need champions. John and Debbie are champions and in all the time I have known them, they have never been afraid to stand up and fight for our people.

"Debbie’s mahi as an iwi leader is impeccable and beyond reproach. I am right behind this announcement and can’t wait to see these two in action."

Sir Pita, who beat John in 2005 to enter parliament for the MaÌori Party and departed in 2014, echoed Dame Tariana’s koÌrero.

"As MaÌori, we will often offer an olive branch hoping that we can work as one," he said.

"We need John and Debbie to support the Government in defending our communities from Covid- 19. That requires government to work with us as well."

Former MaÌori Party President Dame Naida Glavish said a refreshed and rejuvenated party would play a vital role in defending the MaÌori community from Covid-19, as we head into winter.