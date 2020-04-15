Tamihere and Ngarewa-Packer announced as new Maori Party Co-leaders

Wednesday, 15 April, 2020 - 12:35

MaÌori Party president Che Wilson has announced John Tamihere and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer as the new Co-leaders of the MaÌori Party.

The MaÌori Party National Executive confirmed Ngarewa-Packer - standing in the Te Tai HauaÌuru electorate and Tamihere in TaÌmaki Makaurau - following today’s Special General Meeting.

Wilson said the membership of the MaÌori Party were united in agreement as both candidates bring outstanding leadership and mana to the leadership positions.

"We are announcing the Co-leaders now so that they can represent our people during this difficult time and engage in leader-to-leader koÌrero," Wilson said.

"Now is the time for kotahitanga, we must use our different strengths and work together to fight Covid-19 and lead a way forward for our people.

"Debbie has demonstrated her leadership abilities time and time again. Her leadership played a key role in the recent landmark win on seabed mining in South Taranaki, and she has mobilised her iwi in response to Covid-19, working daily with other iwi leaders and the Crown to ensure that there is a MaÌori pandemic response.

"John has a wealth of leadership experience, which we’ve seen through his many roles throughout his career including his current role as CEO of the WhaÌnau Ora Commissioning Agency where he had the foresight to source and purchase bulk supplies two weeks before lock down. This meant whaÌnau in Struggle Street have been given hope.

Wilson said despite the MaÌori Party not being in Parliament "our voice must be represented in ongoing cross political party discussions.

"We support the Government’s efforts, but delays in MaÌori-specific pandemic responses and their unprecedented emergency powers are why it is so important that we have a voice. Our people need us to constructively hold the Government to account, now more than ever."

Wilson also acknowledged the mahi by Waiariki and Ikaroa-Rawhiti candidates Rawiri Waititi and Heather Skipworth.

"I am proud that our people are leading the MaÌori response to Covid-19 on all levels," he said.Che Wilson,