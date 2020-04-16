Government must release Crown Law advice - Mark Mitchell

Thursday, 16 April, 2020 - 13:55

The Government has a duty to New Zealanders to release the legal advice it has received about Police being able to enforce the lockdown rules, National’s Justice spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

"When an entire country is in lockdown, the case for public interest could not be higher and far outweighs any decision to withhold the advice.

"We have never experienced a situation in this country where people’s civil liberties have been eroded so quickly and without clear direction. The public has a right to know the legal advice which allowed this to happen.

"There was huge confusion amongst the public about what the rules are with both the Prime Minister and former Police Commissioner contradicting each other.

"Even now with the Section 70 notice from the Ministry of Health it’s important New Zealanders understand what powers the Police have and how those decisions have been made.

"Mr Parker arrogantly told the Epidemic Response Committee that if people don’t like the advice being withheld - they can take it to court.

"The public has been incredibly understanding and compliant during these extraordinary times. They have a right to know how decisions are being made that affect them. The Attorney General should waive legal privilege and release the advice."