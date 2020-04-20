Ministers to answer Epidemic Response Committee

Monday, 20 April, 2020 - 11:47

The Epidemic Response Committee will meet again this week with Ministers the first to answer questions tomorrow morning, Opposition Leader Simon Bridges says.

"Regardless of the decision made today about levels there will be important questions about the economic impacts. That’s why we’ll have Small Business Minister Stuart Nash, Employment Minister Willie Jackson and Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

"It’s important we hear details about the plans in place to keep our small businesses afloat, what plans there are to get people back into work if they have lost their job and what further government assistance will be available.

"On Wednesday we’ll hear from the NZ Medical Association, NZ Aged Care Association, Pharmacy Guild of NZ, NZ Disability Support Network and NZ Dental Association.

"All of these organisations have faced difficulties during the lockdown, particularly when it comes to accessing to PPE. We will also have Professor David Skegg from Otago University back as an independent witness.

"On Thursday we will hear from a range of people including entrepreneur Rod Drury, KPMG Accountant Ian Proudfoot, businesswoman Traci Houpapa, academic Max Rashbrooke and NZ Initiative Executive Director Oliver Hartwich.

"The committee has been asking the questions New Zealanders want answers to. We will continue to scrutinise the Government’s response to ensure the response is the best it can be for all New Zealanders."

Note to editors: Draft agenda for the three sitting days of the Epidemic Response Committee are attached. Please note these are draft and may change.

The committee will be livestreamed on the Epidemic Response Committee’s dedicated page on the Parliament website.

https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/sc/scl/epidemic-response/

It will also be streamed on the Parliament Facebook page and broadcast on Parliament TV

https://www.facebook.com/NZParliament/