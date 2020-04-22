What does level three mean for hunters - Jacqui Dean

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 16:44

Hunting is an important hobby for many New Zealanders and the Government needs to let the hunting community know what the rules are under level three, National’s Conservation spokesperson Jacqui Dean says.

"We are only five days away from moving into level three and there has so far been no guidance to the hunting community on what this means for them.

"Hunting is an activity that can be easily carried out with appropriate social distancing and if it can be conducted safely within Covid-19 health and safety guidelines it should be allowed to happen.

"Opening weekend for duck shooting is on the horizon and there needs to be some guidance provided to duck shooters about whether they will be able to participate.

"Hunters have respected the restrictions of level four and have stayed at home throughout the biggest hunting period of the year in the roar. They’re understandably itching to get back out there and the Government needs to let them know what is and isn’t allowed under level three."