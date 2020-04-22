Our Freshwater 2020: Another missed opportunity - Te Wai Maori Trust

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 20:10

The release of the Ministry for the Environment’s and Statistics New Zealand’s ‘Our Freshwater 2020’ report came as a surprise to Iwi and HapÅ« in Aotearoa, as well as dedicated MÄori representative organisations such as Te Wai MÄori. "I’m not sure how, you can produce a report named ‘Our Freshwater 2020’ and not consult with Iwi, HapÅ« and dedicated MÄori organisations on its creation." said Chair of Te Wai MÄori, Lisa te Heuheu.

The Ministry commented that the report was developed with a panel of independent scientists and mÄtauranga experts - but that wider consultation was not sought after in order to keep the report ‘independent’. "Simply put, in this day in age - that is not good enough. You must consult on the mauri of our wai with Iwi and HapÅ«, as well as dedicated Trusts such as ourselves. We believe that our knowledge, relationships and current work programmes would have provided beneficial data for both Statistics New Zealand and the Ministry for the Environment." says Lisa Te Heuheu.

The report itself notes that a key knowledge gap is understanding how the Crown will develop and incorporate a fully integrated Te Ao MÄori view into environmental reporting. "These information gaps identified in the report should be a future opportunity for MÄori and Government agencies to jointly address." Lisa Te Heuheu noted.

"Time and time again we have seen inconsistency in the Government’s approach to engaging with Iwi, HapÅ« and ourselves. There are previous reports that we know have been done around establishing appropriate Te Ao MÄori frameworks in regard to environmental reporting, such as the 2016 report by Manaaki Whenua, commissioned by the Ministry for the Environment, but these frameworks haven’t been established. There are values and concepts and monitoring currently being done by Iwi and HapÅ« that isn’t represented here. These are the future frameworks we want to see following on from this report, it shouldn’t just be an information gap".

The report highlights critical issues such as the vulnerability of freshwater ecosystems, and the effects of climate change on freshwater, which are issues constantly front of mind for tangata whenua. The report uses Ä«nanga as a case study, a taonga species which will be affected by all of the pressures noted in the report, including water quality, and climate change. These are key focus areas of the Trust’s work programme, and there could have been valuable engagement on what work is being undertaken in these areas, and to identify knowledge gaps to be addressed.

These are not new issues. Tangata whenua consider that it is imperative that mÄtauranga, traditional knowledge observed over generations, should be given primary consideration when it comes to understanding the interactions and relationships of people with the natural world.

Te Wai MÄori Trust will seek to work with the Ministry for the Environment and Statistics New Zealand on future environmental reporting and continue to advocate for MÄori on key documents and Government policy to ensure that our voice is heard.