Public / Private checkpoints? - Brett Hudson

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 19:10

The Police need to stop all community checkpoints and make it clear that enforcing the law and lockdown rules is their job, not vigilante members of the public National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says.

"Despite saying they don’t encourage community checkpoints, if they are notified of a checkpoint the Police will not only tolerate them but also participate.

"It’s the job of Police to ensure New Zealanders are following the rules. It’s not for the public to decide if their community needs a checkpoint. Police should be deciding when and where they are warranted.

"There is no such thing as a Public/Private Police Checkpoint Partnership. Only enforcement officers have the legal authority to stop or direct traffic on roads which remain open.

"While there are restrictions in place under Covid-19 which place bounds on peoples’ movements, there remains a fundamental right of movement within those bounds. It’s not for members of the public to play a role in determining or enforcing compliance.

"If any of these community checkpoints are to remain they should be staffed by Police, not the public."