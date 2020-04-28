Govt should explain its plan for cutting MP pay - ACT

Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 16:15

"After refusing to debate legislation that would have reduced the salaries of all MPs this afternoon, the Government should explain its plan for cutting politicians’ pay", says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"This afternoon I sought the leave of Parliament to have my bill introduced and debated. It would cut the salaries of all MPs by 20 percent for six months.

"We could have debated the first reading this Thursday, sent it to the Epidemic Response Committee for three days, and passed the bill through its remaining stages late next week.

"Government MPs refused to allow this to occur.

"Two weeks ago, Jacinda Ardern told New Zealanders that her Government would cut Ministers’ pay.

"Although it should have gone further and included all MPs, the sentiment was correct.

"I’ve been calling for all MPs to take a pay cut since mid-March. Parliament must share the sacrifices the private sector is making.

"Now that Parliament is back, we need to get on with it.

"But we’ve heard nothing from the Prime Minister since her announcement and there’s no sign of Government legislation that would give effect to it.

"Legislation will be required to give effect to the Prime Minister’s announcement. Since the Government is unwilling to debate and pass my legislation, it must explain what its own plan is."