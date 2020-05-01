Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 15:59

Reducing waste and creating jobs - Minister announces 2020 Waste Minimisation Fund applications open, focus on COVID-19 recovery

Creating jobs in the vital waste reduction sector is the focus of the latest application round for the Waste Minimisation Fund, which opens today.

"In particular, projects around food rescue and distribution, supporting existing waste sector organisations and advancing product stewardship are encouraged as we support New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19," Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage said.

"COVID-19 has challenged businesses and organisations in the waste and materials recovery sector. This year’s funding round, with up to $8 million available for grants, focuses on addressing immediate needs and upgrading waste systems so they are resilient for the future.

"A priority for all projects will be to demonstrate how they will support more jobs.

"This year we are looking for 10 to 20 projects of strategic importance to waste minimisation as New Zealand responds to COVID-19.

"This links with the Government’s plan to invest in projects that are designed to reduce, reuse and recycle and ensure New Zealand has a proud track record on waste.

"Since 2008, more than $300 million of landfill levy revenue has been invested into more than 200 waste reduction projects and initiatives through the Waste Minimisation Fund and distributed to councils to support waste minimisation."

Examples of WMF projects include:

Flight Plastics received WMF funding to introduce full bottle grade PET pelletising recycling technology to New Zealand.

A food rescue programme run by Whangarei-based One Double Five Whare Awhina Community House Trust was granted $350,700 last year to expand its service to small Northland communities. Since starting in 2016, the Trust has diverted 22 tonnes of food from landfill, providing meals for almost 17,000 people.

MÄori waste movement Para Kore has received almost $2 million over the past decade. From a beginning in three Waikato marae, it now delivers education and training on recycling and how to minimise waste to more than 400 marae, kura and MÄori organisations throughout the North Island.

Rural recycling programme Agrecovery enables farmers and growers to more easily recycle or safely dispose of on-farm waste under a voluntary product stewardship scheme.

"The Waste Minimisation Fund plays allows Government to invest and work with industry, councils and community organisations to encourage waste minimisation and reduce waste disposal to landfill."

To get more information about the 2020 WMF application round, go to https://www.mfe.govt.nz/node/15185. The three week expression of interest period begins today and ends on 22 May.