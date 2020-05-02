Longer lockdown risks long term social harm - Upston

Saturday, 2 May, 2020 - 12:51

We need to get out of lockdown and let people get back to work or risk long term and significant social harm, National’s Social Development spokesperson Louise Upston says.

"The longer people are out of work, the higher the risk that they will develop long-term health conditions or face violence in the home and increased crime on our streets.

"At the Epidemic Response Committee this week we heard from health experts on the significant social and health impacts of loss of employment, loss of income and business failure, among other issues.

"This can include poorer mental health, increased family violence, drug and alcohol use and chronic illness.

"A 2019 Swedish study on the effect of unemployment on health-related quality of life found that health deterioration from unemployment is likely to be large. Estimates show peoples’ health can deteriorate almost 10 per cent from being unemployed.

"On top of the potential health impacts, people could also face more violence in the home and on our streets.

"Long term research suggests financial turmoil created by virus could see a long term increase in crime.

"Sadly, we saw a 24 per cent spike in family harm in first few days of lockdown.

"National is focussed on getting people back to work because we understand the far-reaching consequences of unemployment on individuals and families.

"Covid-19 started as a health issue, but we need to get the economy going again. If we act now, and let people get back to work and earning an income, we can reduce long term harm."