Govt bypassing RMA shows law is obstacle to progress - ACT

Sunday, 3 May, 2020 - 11:40

ACT has welcomed the Government’s move to bypass the Resource Management Act for new infrastructure projects but is urging caution when it comes to spending taxpayer money.

"The Government’s announcement shows what ACT has told successive governments: the RMA is an obstacle to progress and frustrating for all involved", says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"It’s a pity that it’s taken the Covid-19 crisis for this Government to realise it.

"Ultimately, the RMA needs to be replaced. Fundamental changes to our planning rules are long overdue. The 900-page RMA is the single biggest impediment to progress, and to housing affordability in particular.

"ACT also urges the Government to do proper cost-benefit analyses of any infrastructure projects advanced.

"Taxpayer money is not unlimited and projects must be prioritised based on the value they deliver.

"Waiving RMA requirements shouldn’t be a precursor to investing taxpayer or ratepayer money in projects that cost more than the benefits they deliver."