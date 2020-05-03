Maori Party announce Hauraki-Waikato candidate

|
Donna Pokere-Phillips will stand for the MÄori Party in the Hauraki-Waikato electorate.
The mum-of-five has been confirmed following a hotly contested nomination process.
MÄori Party President Che Wilson said he was proud to confirm Donna’s candidacy.
Wilson felt the party was now in a healthy position heading into the September election - having confirmed five of the seven candidates. He said the Covid-19 virus has been extremely difficult for MÄori but has also united us as a people.
"It is our candidates, and our people who have led the MÄori response to Covid-19 and it will be our people who will lead the MÄori recovery as well," Wilson said.
"During lockdown, the MÄori Party have continued to identify talented candidates.
"The Hauraki-Waikato process was long as a result of COVID-19 and I am excited to finally confirm Donna as the candidate."
Donna joins MÄori Party Co-Leaders John Tamihere, candidate for TÄmaki Makaurau and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer who is standing in Te Tai HauÄuru. Rawiri Waititi is the candidate for Waiariki and Heather Skipworth in Ikaroa-RÄwhiti.
Donna - who has an extensive legal and research background - is no stranger to politics having stood for TOP in the previous election.
With an outstanding MÄori dominated resume, Donna says standing in the Hauraki-Waikato electorate for the MÄori Party is a great honour.
"As a mother and nana, I have never been afraid of standing up to those who would want to block MÄori progress," Donna said.
"I want my mokos to have all the opportunities in the world. That is my driver and that’s what I stand for and what I truly believe the MÄori Party can deliver for our people."
Wilson said candidates for Te Tai Tonga and Te Tai Tokerau will be announced over the next few weeks.
