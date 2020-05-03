Maori Party announce Hauraki-Waikato candidate

Sunday, 3 May, 2020 - 09:01

Donna Pokere-Phillips will stand for the MÄori Party in the Hauraki-Waikato electorate.

The mum-of-five has been confirmed following a hotly contested nomination process.

MÄori Party President Che Wilson said he was proud to confirm Donna’s candidacy.

Wilson felt the party was now in a healthy position heading into the September election - having confirmed five of the seven candidates. He said the Covid-19 virus has been extremely difficult for MÄori but has also united us as a people.

"It is our candidates, and our people who have led the MÄori response to Covid-19 and it will be our people who will lead the MÄori recovery as well," Wilson said.

"During lockdown, the MÄori Party have continued to identify talented candidates.

"The Hauraki-Waikato process was long as a result of COVID-19 and I am excited to finally confirm Donna as the candidate."

Donna joins MÄori Party Co-Leaders John Tamihere, candidate for TÄmaki Makaurau and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer who is standing in Te Tai HauÄuru. Rawiri Waititi is the candidate for Waiariki and Heather Skipworth in Ikaroa-RÄwhiti.

Donna - who has an extensive legal and research background - is no stranger to politics having stood for TOP in the previous election.

With an outstanding MÄori dominated resume, Donna says standing in the Hauraki-Waikato electorate for the MÄori Party is a great honour.

"As a mother and nana, I have never been afraid of standing up to those who would want to block MÄori progress," Donna said.

"I want my mokos to have all the opportunities in the world. That is my driver and that’s what I stand for and what I truly believe the MÄori Party can deliver for our people."

Wilson said candidates for Te Tai Tonga and Te Tai Tokerau will be announced over the next few weeks.