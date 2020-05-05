Call to close down slaughterhouses to prevent future pandemics - Gummy Bears

Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 - 11:40

Vegan sticker activist group Gummy Bears have placed 2000 stickers in various public places around Auckland, Warkworth, Pukekohe, Tauranga, Hamilton, Whanganui, New Plymouth and Wellington, raising awareness of the link between animal agriculture and COVID-19. The stickers urge people to stop eating animals in order to stop the next pandemic.

"COVID-19 was spread through animals in a ‘wet market’, a euphemism for a slaughterhouse," says Gummy Bears spokesperson Dr Michael Morris. "Animal agriculture and animal slaughter have been responsible for the spread of several pandemics, including the ongoing AIDS pandemic, the 2009 swine flu pandemic, and even the 1918 flu pandemic that killed 50 million people."

The Gummy Bears are urging Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to stop all animal slaughter by 2025 to prevent future pandemics. Transitioning to a plant-based economy would also clean up our waterways, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve the health of New Zealanders, and of course prevent unimaginable animal suffering.

An open letter to the Prime Minister is attached.