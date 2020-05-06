New legislation referred to the Epidemic Response Committee

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 18:44

The Epidemic Response Committee has been busy examining urgent business before the House, as Parliament continues to respond to the COVID-19 epidemic. Find out more about these bills below.

COVID-19 Response (Further Management Measures) Legislation Bill

The COVID-19 Response (Further Management Measures) Legislation Bill is an omnibus bill. It aims to better equip New Zealand businesses to ride out the impact of COVID-19.

The bill follows the COVID-19 Response (Urgent Management Measures) Legislation Act, which the House passed on 25 March 2020. The Act covered a range of issues that were considered necessary to respond to, and aid in the recovery of, COVID-19.

This bill amends the application of 45 different statutes (laws). This includes both significant and minor amendments that will enable businesses, organisations, local governments, and others to more effectively manage the immediate impacts and mitigate potential longer term impacts of the response to COVID-19.

You can learn more about COVID-19 Response (Further Management Measures) Legislation Bill and keep up to date with its progress here.

Immigration (COVID-19 Response) Amendment Bill

The Immigration (COVID-19 Response) Amendment Bill aims to enable the Government to carry out certain actions around immigration, in light of COVID-19. These include the ability to:

amend visa conditions for groups of people

extend visas for groups of people for varying periods of time (enabling processing to be staggered)

stop people overseas from making visa applications while it is not possible to travel to New Zealand due to border restrictions

provide the power to refuse entry to people who are deemed to hold a visa.

These changes are being proposed as current immigration legislation is based on individual applications managed on an individual basis. It therefore has limited ability to deal with applicants as a class, or group of individuals.

You can learn more about the Immigration (COVID-19 Response) Amendment Bill and keep up to date with its progress here.

The Epidemic Response Committee is due to report back on these bills on 12 May 2020.