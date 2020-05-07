Katie Nimon National’s candidate in Napier

Thursday, 7 May, 2020 - 11:56

Katie Nimon has been selected as National’s candidate in Napier for the 2020 General Election.

Katie is currently the General Manager of her family’s 115-year old bus company, Nimon Luxury Passenger Transport, based in Hawke’s Bay and Taupo. Katie has been working in the business since she was 14 and is recognised as a leading influencer for Hawke’s Bay tourism.

The National Party is thrilled someone like Katie who has immense experience in business and regional tourism has put their hand up to be part of team National.

"I’m incredibly excited to be selected as the National Party’s candidate for Napier and I’m looking forward to getting out and earning Napier’s trust," Ms Nimon says.

"I was born and bred in Hawke’s Bay and started working at Nimon’s from the age of 14 doing the jobs no one else wanted to do. I have an Executive MBA and a Bachelor’s Degree in Design from Massey University and a Diploma in Performance from Trinity College London.

"After working in advertising in Auckland I returned to the family business as Marketing Manager in 2015 and was made General Manager in 2018. The same year I was recognised as an Ambassador for Tourism in Hawke’s Bay at the annual tourism awards.

"I know small businesses and I know our community. Right now it’s hurting. But Northern Hawke’s Bay is hard working and determined, and National is right there behind you, backing you, and we will get the Bay working again," Ms Nimon says.