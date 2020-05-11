New Zealand First welcomes today’s Alert Level 2 announcement - Winston Peters

Monday, 11 May, 2020 - 17:11

New Zealand First welcomes the decision today to go to Alert Level 2 from midnight Wednesday, says Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters.

Alert Level 2 will mean a return to work for the vast majority of New Zealand’s businesses. A return to a level of normalcy also allows the country to have restored from Thursday far greater personal freedoms than under previous Alert Level settings.

"For the millions of New Zealanders who stayed at home under Alert Levels 3 and 4, at great personal sacrifice, this announcement will come as great relief. Their sacrifice has ensured we can move with confidence into Alert Level 2, rather than a nonsensical, half-baked Level 2.5 as suggested by the National Party" he said.

"New Zealand First appreciates that many businesses are struggling, and, alongside their workers, have put in a Herculean effort to support our nationwide fight against the virus’ lethal potential.

"Now is the time for us to support those businesses and those workers in the economic battle ahead," stated Mr Peters.

"We encourage every New Zealander to support New Zealand businesses and buy local. After all, 95 percent of New Zealand employers are small to medium businesses.

"It is vital, now more than ever, that we ensure that we support those industries most affected, and ensure that programmes for retraining, upskilling and redeployment help keep New Zealanders in jobs, and help them sustain their households.

"New Zealand First’s focus now turns to business and jobs. Our efforts every minute of every day will be directed at helping business to get back on their feet to assist both job preservation and creation so that business and workers can begin to rebuild our economy and make it stronger than ever."