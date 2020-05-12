New health funding applauded - NZ Social Credit Party

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 15:43

The additional $4 billion in health funding and an increased budget for Pharmac are fantastic moves which Social Credit has been calling for, for a long time.

In 2018, nurses went through a prolonged series of strikes in order to get better wages and conditions and an additional 500 nurses employed to reduce the shortage and consequent stress on existing nursing staff. That deal worth an estimated $520 million dollars is not due for completion until August this year.

In January 2019, 3300 junior doctors started 5 rounds of strike action to address issues around fatigue, good patient care, training, and under-staffing. That was finally resolved in August.

Yet we've been expecting them to be on the frontline of dealing with a virus crisis when our health services across the board have been seriously under-funded.

It took numerous offers from the government and DHB's before agreement was finally reached. They were repeatedly told there was no more money.

Now, it has miraculously appeared in the government’s piggy bank.

The one negative is that funding of the rescue package will be done through an economic merry-go-round of buying and selling bonds that will see a massive transfer of wealth from taxpayers to the mainly overseas shareholders of the country’s banks and investment funds.

The result will be kiwis saddled with enormous additional debt and interest payments when it could have cost nothing - freeing up tax dollars to be spent on health, education, housing and infrastructure.

The final step the government needs to make is to direct fund its rescue package from the Reserve Bank - something called for in recent weeks by former Senior Lecturer at the School of Economics and Finance at Victoria University Dr Geoff Bertram.

That call has been echoed by economists Ganesh Nana, Raf Manji and Shamubeel Eaqub and economics commentators Bernard Hickey and Bryan Gould.

"This is not wild radicalism. It is mainstream, even conservative, economics," according to Dr Bertram.

It could do so without incurring any cost to taxpayers.

$5 billion dollars of taxpayers’ money already goes every year to pay interest on existing government debt - money that could be spent on health services, solving the housing crisis by building rent to own homes, providing free dental care, or a multitude of other possibilities.