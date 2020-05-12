Know us by our deeds - Right to Life

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 20:05

As we move to level 2 it is fitting that we commend the Prime Minister, for seeking to protect the lives of the community and the vulnerable by declaring a national emergency to confront the coronavirus pandemic. During the six weeks lock down 21 New Zealanders have tragically lost their lives to Coronavirus.

However we must point out Prime Minister that during this period it is estimated that eighty times as many, 1,680 unborn children have been killed in abortions, funded by your government as a core health service. Each killing was preventable.

Why are you ignoring these tragic deaths? The greatest threat to human life In New Zealand is not coronavirus but abortion.

The government has been at pains to present the image of a kind and caring government. In June 2019 the Prime Minister said that "every single life matters," -but is that really true?

In a speech early this year she said, "know us by our deeds"

She is correct, we should know her by her deeds. A correct assessment is imperative as she seeks a further three years to impose her agenda of socialist social engineering on our nation.

Jacinda Ardern was the architect of the extremist anti-life and anti-feminist Abortion Legislation Act. She was the person responsible for rushing this Act through Parliament with only a pretence of debate. This act declares that the unborn child is not a human being, does not have human rights and does not become a human being until it is born. It is now no longer a crime to kill an unborn child but in your words, ‘a reproductive choice for women."

It was the Prime Minister who orchestrated the government member’s overwhelming opposition to eight amendments to the Abortion Bill which would have mitigated some suffering for those who are going to be killed before birth and provided at least some legal protection for women and their unborn children. She was amongst those who voted down every single one.

We believe that the Prime Minister is subverting Parliamentary democracy by refusing to answer questions asked of her by Right to Life concerning the reasons why she abandoned the disability community and condoned the killing of children with Down syndrome up to birth.

It was the Prime Minister with the overwhelming support of her Labour led government, who supported the anti-life euthanasia act, which would allow doctors to kill their patients or assist in their suicide.

The Prime Minister is the Minister for Child Poverty Reduction. It is disappointing that she refuses to accept that the greatest poverty for a child is to be violently deprived of its life before it is born. Is she hoping to reduce child poverty by encouraging the killing of the children of the poor by abortion?

A dispassionate appraisal of your deeds as Prime Minister would sadly conclude that you and your Labour led government are a continuing threat to the lives of the unborn, the disabled, the elderly and the seriously ill.