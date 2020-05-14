Budget 2020: Rebuilding tourism together - Davis

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 15:05

A $400 million targeted Tourism Recovery Fund, alongside the extension of the Wage Subsidy Scheme and a domestic tourism campaign, assist the industry to recover and restart, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

"This targeted package will go over and above the Government’s broad-based support of businesses and workers, and reflects the importance of tourism to Aotearoa, our economy and our people," Kelvin Davis said.

"When forming this response package, my colleagues and I carefully considered feedback from industry. Initial, wide-ranging consultation identified a strong desire for a deep look at the future of tourism, but also significant short-term pressures because of COVID-19.

"There were strong calls for further support for staff costs, the extension to the Wage Subsidy Scheme announced today will also help businesses cover staffing costs and protect jobs, while we ramp up a domestic tourism campaign.

"Throughout our response to COVID-19 we have had to be nimble and flexible. The establishment of the $400 million Tourism Recovery Fund enables us to deliver various support mechanisms to the industry under one umbrella.

"This will fund a domestic tourism campaign. Tourism New Zealand has this week begun work to showcase New Zealand on social media promoting safe travel to New Zealanders. Further domestic activity will roll out soon, including a nationwide campaign.

"This package is designed to help the tourism sector at this point of our journey together. As we move through our recovery we will look at what further support we may need to provide in the days to come.

"Just as we all worked together to fight COVID-19, we will now work together to rebuild a sustainable tourism industry that we can all benefit from," Kelvin Davis said.