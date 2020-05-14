Aid spending boost in Budget 2020

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 15:07

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has today announced an increase to aid funding as the world grapples with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Budget 2020 will deliver $55.6 million in additional funding for Vote Official Development Assistance, bolstering the New Zealand Aid Programme’s ability to help those most in need and bringing New Zealand’s overall ODA spend to almost .33 percent of forecasted Gross National Income in 2021.

"Developing countries around the world, and especially in the Pacific, have had their livelihoods shattered by COVID-19. For example, tourism - so long a mainstay of Pacific economies - is facing extremely challenging times.

"New Zealand is supporting our Pacific neighbours in these difficult times and will continue to help them tackle this virus and rebuild their communities and economies which have been so badly affected by the global pandemic," said Mr Peters.

"We will stand with the Pacific during their time of need. We are delivering on the Pacific Reset, and demonstrating that New Zealand will remain a true family member and friend of the Pacific."

Mr Peters noted that New Zealand’s development assistance has also had an impact beyond the Pacific.

"We are doing our bit to help those in need all over the world respond to the pandemic, and prevent further outbreak of this devastating virus.

"Through the Aid Programme we are helping provide essential health services, clean water and sanitation; running education programmes about handwashing and other critical activities; and meeting humanitarian need. We are doing this in partnership with countries, regional organisations, multilateral organisations and NGOs."