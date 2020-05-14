Snail-mail subsidy an insult to taxpayers - Taxpayers' Union

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 15:11

If mail volumes are rapidly declining, the solution is to make NZ Post smaller, says the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says "There is an incredible irony that just as the global economy is demonstrating it can operate digitally throughout the pandemic, the Government decides to spend $280 million propping up the postal service. If the postal service cannot meet the needs of modern consumers it should be left to fade away."

"If some businesses need the postal service so badly, they should stump up and pay for a courier rather than expecting taxpayers to subsidise out-of-date practices."