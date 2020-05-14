Budget 2020: More than $900m to support Maori as we rebuild together

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 15:07

The Government will invest over $900 million in response to COVID-19 to support our whÄnau, tamariki and all MÄori so we can rebuild together, MÄori ministers announced today.

"We know that the effects of COVID-19 have impacted on MÄori, and today’s announcement is about working with our people and our many providers to restart and repair our communities," Minister of MÄori Development Nanaia Mahuta said.

Growing MÄori job opportunities

Employment Minister Willie Jackson said today’s Budget has been a significant and much needed investment in employment and skills training.

"He Poutama Rangatahi, Mana in Mahi and MÄori Cadetships have received significant funding boosts to grow their reach," Willie Jackson said.

"We also heard from iwi and MÄori that they wanted to work with the Government to grow employment opportunities in the regions.

"We have listened and today have announced the establishment of a $50 million MÄori trades training fund, which is part of a wider MÄori Employment Package of more than $200 million Government will work in partnership with iwi and MÄori to help grow job opportunities in the regions together," Willie Jackson said.

Boosting WhÄnau Ora

WhÄnau Ora Minister Peeni Henare said health and wellbeing was the first priority and that is why an extra $19 million was allocated to WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agencies as the country moved into Alert level 4.

"WhÄnau Ora moved swiftly and effectively, delivering over 122,000 care packages and supporting close to 160,000 whÄnau in response to the effects of COVID 19," Peeni Henare said.

"Today, we build on the work WhÄnau Ora and the Government have achieved together.

"We are providing WhÄnau Ora with a further $136 million to continue to deliver the support whÄnau need on the ground and in the communities who need it the most. This funding will be made available for different purposes across the current and the next two financial years as we work together to understand the full impact of COVID-19 on our whÄnau," Peeni Henare said.

Supporting KÅhanga, MÄori learners and revitalising te reo MÄori

Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said securing the future of tamariki, tikanga and te reo is important as we respond to COVID-19, and recover as a people.

"KÅhanga Reo always have and always will play an important part in securing our future as MÄori. For too long they have not been acknowledged for the important role they play in educating our tamariki, in the revitalisation of our language and in improving the wellbeing of whÄnau," Kelvin Davis said.

"Today we announced an extra $200 million of funding for Te KÅhanga Reo. This will help ensure kaiako are adequately paid and learning facilities are in good condition in order to support the revitalisation of te reo MÄori.

"All together, MÄori education has had a $400 million dollar increase in funding, which will support MÄori learners and whÄnau to reconnect and succeed in education," Kelvin Davis said.

Recognising MÄori NGOs and tackling MÄori housing challenges

MÄori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta said iwi organisations and MÄori non-government organisations have done an outstanding job in helping WhÄnau through COVID-19.

"We know there is still more work to do as our communities rebuild their lives. That is why we have announced an extra $11 million specifically targeted at these groups so they are able to do more for our most vulnerable whÄnau," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"COVID-19 has highlighted the need for the Government to invest more into MÄori and iwi housing innovation.

"This Budget provides an extra $40 million which will go a long way in helping us tackle the housing challenges MÄori face through our MAIHI (MÄori and Iwi Housing Initiative) programme," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"We are very proud of the support we have been able to provide to MÄori, iwi, WhÄnau Ora, KÅhanga, our community organisations, our Äkonga and to whÄnau up and down Aotearoa," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"COVID-19 has taught us that when the Government and MÄori work together, putting our people at the centre of everything we do, we can achieve great things together," Kelvin Davis said.

"Today’s $900 million investment shows our commitment to working together, our commitment to helping our whÄnau and our commitment to protecting the future for all MÄori," Kelvin Davis said.