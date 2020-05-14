Budget 2020: More than $900m to support Maori as we rebuild together

|
The Government will invest over $900 million in response to COVID-19 to support our whÄnau, tamariki and all MÄori so we can rebuild together, MÄori ministers announced today.
"We know that the effects of COVID-19 have impacted on MÄori, and today’s announcement is about working with our people and our many providers to restart and repair our communities," Minister of MÄori Development Nanaia Mahuta said.
Growing MÄori job opportunities
Employment Minister Willie Jackson said today’s Budget has been a significant and much needed investment in employment and skills training.
"He Poutama Rangatahi, Mana in Mahi and MÄori Cadetships have received significant funding boosts to grow their reach," Willie Jackson said.
"We also heard from iwi and MÄori that they wanted to work with the Government to grow employment opportunities in the regions.
"We have listened and today have announced the establishment of a $50 million MÄori trades training fund, which is part of a wider MÄori Employment Package of more than $200 million Government will work in partnership with iwi and MÄori to help grow job opportunities in the regions together," Willie Jackson said.
Boosting WhÄnau Ora
WhÄnau Ora Minister Peeni Henare said health and wellbeing was the first priority and that is why an extra $19 million was allocated to WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agencies as the country moved into Alert level 4.
"WhÄnau Ora moved swiftly and effectively, delivering over 122,000 care packages and supporting close to 160,000 whÄnau in response to the effects of COVID 19," Peeni Henare said.
"Today, we build on the work WhÄnau Ora and the Government have achieved together.
"We are providing WhÄnau Ora with a further $136 million to continue to deliver the support whÄnau need on the ground and in the communities who need it the most. This funding will be made available for different purposes across the current and the next two financial years as we work together to understand the full impact of COVID-19 on our whÄnau," Peeni Henare said.
Supporting KÅhanga, MÄori learners and revitalising te reo MÄori
Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said securing the future of tamariki, tikanga and te reo is important as we respond to COVID-19, and recover as a people.
"KÅhanga Reo always have and always will play an important part in securing our future as MÄori. For too long they have not been acknowledged for the important role they play in educating our tamariki, in the revitalisation of our language and in improving the wellbeing of whÄnau," Kelvin Davis said.
"Today we announced an extra $200 million of funding for Te KÅhanga Reo. This will help ensure kaiako are adequately paid and learning facilities are in good condition in order to support the revitalisation of te reo MÄori.
"All together, MÄori education has had a $400 million dollar increase in funding, which will support MÄori learners and whÄnau to reconnect and succeed in education," Kelvin Davis said.
Recognising MÄori NGOs and tackling MÄori housing challenges
MÄori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta said iwi organisations and MÄori non-government organisations have done an outstanding job in helping WhÄnau through COVID-19.
"We know there is still more work to do as our communities rebuild their lives. That is why we have announced an extra $11 million specifically targeted at these groups so they are able to do more for our most vulnerable whÄnau," Nanaia Mahuta said.
"COVID-19 has highlighted the need for the Government to invest more into MÄori and iwi housing innovation.
"This Budget provides an extra $40 million which will go a long way in helping us tackle the housing challenges MÄori face through our MAIHI (MÄori and Iwi Housing Initiative) programme," Nanaia Mahuta said.
"We are very proud of the support we have been able to provide to MÄori, iwi, WhÄnau Ora, KÅhanga, our community organisations, our Äkonga and to whÄnau up and down Aotearoa," Nanaia Mahuta said.
"COVID-19 has taught us that when the Government and MÄori work together, putting our people at the centre of everything we do, we can achieve great things together," Kelvin Davis said.
"Today’s $900 million investment shows our commitment to working together, our commitment to helping our whÄnau and our commitment to protecting the future for all MÄori," Kelvin Davis said.
