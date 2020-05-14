Record re-election fund is Provincial Growth Fund on steroids - NZTU

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 16:46

The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund is a slush fund that is already being used for political purposes, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, "The $50 billion fund - $27,000 per household - delivers enormous uncertainty for taxpayers. It is whatever the Government wants it to be - a Provincial Growth Fund on steroids."

"While half the Fund has already been spent or allocated, taxpayers are left guessing about what they’ll get for the remaining $20 billion. In other words, the headline announcement of Budget 2020 is a blank cheque. This is the Blank Cheque Budget."

"Many of the confirmed spending items from this fund appear to have nothing to do with COVID-19 relief. Much of it simply extends existing political agendas, such as a public housing initiative, food in schools, and ‘nature-based’ jobs."

"How do new planes for the air force fit under a COVID-19 heading? They’re taking the mickey."

"Then there’s funding that appears to be targeted at favoured interest groups. This includes funding boosts for certain sectors such as racing, fishing, arts, sports and more coming soon for media."

"Key voting blocs are targeted with the $911 million Maori COVID-19 package and the Pasifika funding parcel. Then failing Government enterprises get a dab - KiwiRail gets a projected boost and NZ Post receives Government support despite being no longer financially viable."