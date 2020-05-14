Wage subsidy extension announced

Thursday, 14 May, 2020 - 17:02

Finance Minister Grant Robertson today announced additional funding of up to $3.2 billion in Budget 2020 for a targeted extension of the Wage Subsidy Scheme. The targeted extension provides for a further 8 weeks of payments after the Wage Subsidy Scheme ends on June 9. To be eligible for the extension, firms must meet current wage subsidy requirements and must be facing revenue decline of greater than 50 percent in comparison with a comparable period last year.