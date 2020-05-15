$20 billion set aside for campaign bribes - Paula Bennett

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 12:40

The Government’s Budget released yesterday has $20 billion set aside for campaign bribes, National’s Campaign Chair Paula Bennett says.

"The country is seeing an extra $140 billion of debt. That is $80,000 per household, equivalent to a second mortgage.

"The Government is setting up a legacy of debt for generations to come because our children and grandchildren will have to pay this back. Because it will have to be paid back.

"We need a proper plan. Every dollar spent needs to be targeted and spent responsibly. You cannot throw money at an issue and hope for the best.

"With the country now at Level 2 there should be a level of respect for all political parties entering into the campaign period. The daily broadcasts have gone from important health information to a party-political broadcast and ads on TV that feature Ministers are no longer appropriate.

"New Zealanders deserve to be treated with respect, they know that every dollar that is not well considered and planned is another burden on the next generation.

"National has a plan to get New Zealand working again, and we have a strong team to implement that plan.

"Labour is only creating more debt and they’ll increase your taxes to pay for it."