'ACT NZ calls for MP pay cut to be compulsory'

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 12:31

ACT Leader David Seymour has welcomed the Government’s move to reduce Members of Parliament’s pay but says it doesn’t go far enough.

"Two months after I called on MPs to take a pay cut in solidarity with New Zealanders who are losing jobs or are on significantly reduced wages, the Government has released their legislation. However, it appears to make MP pay cuts voluntary rather than compulsory.

"Today, I will be asking my colleagues to support two amendments I have prepared to the Government’s Remuneration Authority (COVID-19 Measures) Amendments Bill:

1) Make MP Pay Cuts of 20% compulsory for a period of 6 months.

2) If they remain voluntary, require information on which MPs take a reduction to be made publicly available.

"A voluntary measure is offensive to workers who have had no choice but to take a pay cut or have lost their job.

"If the Government won’t make it compulsory, they must make it transparent.

"If they won’t make it transparent, the Government must answer, why not?

Who in the Government’s ranks is refusing to take a cut?