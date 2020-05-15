Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

'Maori Television welcomes additional funding'

HomePolitics
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 12:38

MÄori Television welcomes the $3.5 million of additional funding announced in Budget 2020 that will further support the MÄori Media Sector to deliver MÄori News and Current Affairs.

"This funding will enable MÄori Television and Iwi Radio to continue to build on the important work we have been doing in recent weeks," said Shane Taurima, TÄhuhu RangapÅ« of MÄori Television.

"We have been working closely with Iwi Radio to ensure our communities have been kept informed and up to date with news and Covid-19 related information."

"Our Covid-19 news coverage attracted over 3 million viewers across our platforms. Our plan is to build on the success of our work during the lockdown period and deliver even more MÄori news content than ever before."

"We acknowledge the leadership of Minister Mahuta with the MÄori Media Sector Shift and support the government’s vision to build a collaborative and capable MÄori media community that promotes and demonstrates the use of te reo me ngÄ tikanga MÄori, promotes te ao MÄori, and tells MÄori stories in MÄori ways."

"This additional funding will allow us to continue to build on the progress we’ve made to be digital-first and story-led and increase our regional presence. This is a step closer to us realising our vision to deliver news that matters to MÄori, anytime, anywhere and on any device," said Mr Taurima.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.