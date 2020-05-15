'Maori Television welcomes additional funding'

Friday, 15 May, 2020 - 12:38

MÄori Television welcomes the $3.5 million of additional funding announced in Budget 2020 that will further support the MÄori Media Sector to deliver MÄori News and Current Affairs.

"This funding will enable MÄori Television and Iwi Radio to continue to build on the important work we have been doing in recent weeks," said Shane Taurima, TÄhuhu RangapÅ« of MÄori Television.

"We have been working closely with Iwi Radio to ensure our communities have been kept informed and up to date with news and Covid-19 related information."

"Our Covid-19 news coverage attracted over 3 million viewers across our platforms. Our plan is to build on the success of our work during the lockdown period and deliver even more MÄori news content than ever before."

"We acknowledge the leadership of Minister Mahuta with the MÄori Media Sector Shift and support the government’s vision to build a collaborative and capable MÄori media community that promotes and demonstrates the use of te reo me ngÄ tikanga MÄori, promotes te ao MÄori, and tells MÄori stories in MÄori ways."

"This additional funding will allow us to continue to build on the progress we’ve made to be digital-first and story-led and increase our regional presence. This is a step closer to us realising our vision to deliver news that matters to MÄori, anytime, anywhere and on any device," said Mr Taurima.