'Maori Television welcomes additional funding'

MÄori Television welcomes the $3.5 million of additional funding announced in Budget 2020 that will further support the MÄori Media Sector to deliver MÄori News and Current Affairs.
"This funding will enable MÄori Television and Iwi Radio to continue to build on the important work we have been doing in recent weeks," said Shane Taurima, TÄhuhu RangapÅ« of MÄori Television.
"We have been working closely with Iwi Radio to ensure our communities have been kept informed and up to date with news and Covid-19 related information."
"Our Covid-19 news coverage attracted over 3 million viewers across our platforms. Our plan is to build on the success of our work during the lockdown period and deliver even more MÄori news content than ever before."
"We acknowledge the leadership of Minister Mahuta with the MÄori Media Sector Shift and support the government’s vision to build a collaborative and capable MÄori media community that promotes and demonstrates the use of te reo me ngÄ tikanga MÄori, promotes te ao MÄori, and tells MÄori stories in MÄori ways."
"This additional funding will allow us to continue to build on the progress we’ve made to be digital-first and story-led and increase our regional presence. This is a step closer to us realising our vision to deliver news that matters to MÄori, anytime, anywhere and on any device," said Mr Taurima.
