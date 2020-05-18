Cell Towers are burning off democracy - NZ Outdoors Party

Monday, 18 May, 2020 - 16:12

"The New Zealand Outdoors Party understands the frustrations felt by New Zealanders as unwanted new cell towers have emerged like pimples around New Zealand, without consultation or consent from local residents or councils" says Sue Grey, co-leader of the NZ Outdoors Party.

For nearly a year, we have been seeking a moratorium on the roll-out of 5G until the telcos can show the radiation from them is safe. In January 2020 the New Zealand Outdoors Party lodged a formal complaint with Parliament's Regulations Review Committee on behalf of the tens of thousands of New Zealanders who signed petitions opposing the rollout of new cell towers due to health and democracy concerns. This coincided with the first global day of protest against 5G radiation.

The NZ Outdoors Party complaint was to be heard on Wellington on 29 April, but this was postponed indefinitely due to the Covid lockdown.

"I do not understand how the government could authorise the rollout of new cell towers as an "emergency service" at a time when people were particularly sensitised to health risks. I have been speaking on '5G and People Power" to over 20 public meetings from Kaitaia in the north, to Alexandra in the south, New Plymouth in the west to Gisborne in the east. These meetings were each attended by up to 300 people. My co-leader, Alan Simmons, coordinated crowd funding to bring an overseas expert, Professor Leszczynski, to New Zealand. The professor was on the team of international experts who classified RFEMR as a class 2B carcinogen in May 2011. We offered the Ministers of Health, Environment and Communications a private meeting with the professor, however all declined to meet with him.

People are angry that new cell towers are being installed without any consultation and without evidence to show that they are safe based on compliance with a controversial and outdated NZ Standard.

Evidence from the 1960s and 70s shows that microwave and other radio frequency radiation was designed as a military weapon. It is completely inappropriate to be rolling out this technology in our communities without first showing good reason why it is needed at all, and that it is safe.

"People were angry about new cell towers well before the covid-19 became an issue. It is not surprising that people feel frustrated when dangerous and unwanted technology is installed outside their homes. I do not believe this current spate of cell towers is directly related to "corona virus".

It is more to do with frustration that the government we elect to represent us is not listening to us and acting for corporates rather than New Zealanders.

Government National Environment Standards for Telecommunications Facilities Regulations ( 'NESTF") eroded peoples rights, and have excluded even our local councils from having any say in where or when the cell towers are installed.

"People are feeling vulnerable and afraid of this new technology. It is not surprising that people are concerned about technology that can affect the ability of their blood haemoglobin to transport oxygen efficiently around their bodies, which was developed by for military purposes, and which is involved in spying on us. The government needs to stop the rash of 5G capable towers immediately. Lets have an investigation into the science and safety of this new technology first like we did with GE" said Sue Grey.

The New Zealand Outdoors Party has asked Parliament's Regulations Review Committee to urgently reschedule the hearing of its complaint. a government needs to remember that it is here to represent the people. People are angry about being excluded from decisions which affect them their family and their well-being.