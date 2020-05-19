Penny Simmonds National’s candidate for Invercargill - National Party

Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 - 12:29

Last night Penelope (Penny) Simmonds was selected to contest the Invercargill electorate for the 2020 General Election.

Penny is the Chief Executive of The Southern Institute of Technology and has been in the role for 23 years. She has spent decades working hard to ensure the Invercargill electorate continues to grow and prosper but with its own unique voice.

It is very exciting to welcome Penny to the National Party, she was born and bred in Southland and is so clearly passionate about the electorate.

"I’m delighted to be selected as National’s candidate for Invercargill. I’m looking forward to getting out and making sure our community, both Invercargill, Stewart Island and our new rural areas in Western Southland, have a strong voice advocating for them in Wellington," Ms Simmonds says.

"The Invercargill electorate has been and will always be best placed to understand our needs and the best way to deliver for them. Too many decisions are made in Wellington without understanding the uniqueness of our community.

"Not only has education been a core focus of mine, I have also been heavily involved in sport within the community, as Chairperson of Hockey Southland, and the President of NZ Hockey. Having been involved with farming all my life, the value of our Agriculture and Horticulture industries are also top of mind for me.

"I’ve been involved over the past few years with the Southland Regional Development Strategy (SoRDs) to help Southland be recognised as the best place to live, work and play in the world, because as all Southlanders know, it really is.

"Our electorate, alongside the rest of New Zealand, is in unprecedented times, and now more than ever we need a strong voice who will stand up and represent it.

"I know our community well. Right now it’s hurting. But Invercargill, Stewart Island and our rural communities are known for being hard working and resilient, and the National Party will support you and back you every step of the way."