Privacy Commissioner backs NZ COVID Tracer app

Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 - 11:54

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards says he welcomes the new Ministry of Health NZ COVID Tracer app.

Mr Edwards says the Ministry’s app is a privacy-friendly solution for contact tracing which New Zealanders should feel secure in downloading and using. The Ministry consulted his office during the development of the app and conducted a privacy impact assessment.

"I want to assure New Zealanders that this app was created using Privacy by Design principles which put privacy at the foundation of the process.

"Contact tracing apps are an emerging technology for tracking and managing pandemics. For them to work well, a high percentage of the population needs to use them. The more people who use them, the more effective they will be."

The information collected by the app is held for public health purposes only and not shared with any agencies other than for contact tracing purposes.

The Ministry of Health launched the NZ COVID Tracer app today. You can read the privacy impact assessment here.

