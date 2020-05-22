Todd Muller elected leader of the New Zealand National Party

Friday, 22 May, 2020 - 14:29

Todd Muller has been elected Leader of the New Zealand National Party, the party caucus announced today.

Nikki Kaye has been elected as his Deputy.

"There is no Team Todd, there is no Team Nikki, or anyone else - there is only Team National," Mr Muller said.

"National has always been a coalition of city and country, business and community, conservatives and liberals - National is the party for all New Zealanders.

"New Zealanders need a National Government with the experience and management skills to get our country through the worst crisis since the end of the Second World War.

"My focus as leader is our country’s economic recovery and the strengthening of every community throughout New Zealand."