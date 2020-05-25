Todd Muller announces shape of next Government

Monday, 25 May, 2020 - 15:01

National Party Leader Todd Muller has announced the line-up of the next Government.

"New Zealand is facing perhaps the toughest time that almost anyone alive can remember.

"We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars to get us through this crisis. There is only one team that can spend it competently and well, and that is my National Party team."

Mr Muller said he was particularly pleased senior MP Amy Adams had agreed to be the Minister for Covid-19 Recovery in his Government.

"Amy is tough and tested and will play a key role in getting you, your family and your community through this."

Former leader Simon Bridges has said he needs time to reflect on his future. Mr Muller said there would be a place for him in his Cabinet should he decide to stay in politics.