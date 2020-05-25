'IrrigationNZ congratulates David Bennett as he takes on the agricultural portfolio'

Monday, 25 May, 2020 - 16:52

The announcement came today as new National Party Leader, Todd Muller, revealed the line-up of the new look National Party caucus.

Mr Bennett takes over from Mr Muller, who was previously in the role.

"We have worked closely with Todd since he took over the agricultural portfolio, and we congratulate him on his new role as leader of the National Party, alongside his deputy Nikki Kaye," says IrrigationNZ Chief Executive, Elizabeth Soal.

"We look forward to working with David - and all political parties - to ensure that water infrastructure, use, and good management gets the focus it urgently requires. It is critical to underpin a resilient and sustainable future for New Zealand’s food and fibre sector, our communities, and the environment.

"IrrigationNZ also notes Chris Bishop’s new portfolio of Infrastructure, and Hon Judith Collins’s portfolios of Economic and Regional Development. We look forward to working with them both given that water is a key issue in all of these areas," says Ms Soal.